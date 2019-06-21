WTF: Man Who Founded ‘Biblical Flat Earth Society’ Faces 56 Counts Of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor 

Church Founder Charged With Several Counts Of Sexual Exploitation Of Minor

Durham, North Carolina resident Phillip Stephen Stallings is facing several charges of sexually exploiting minors after he reportedly downloaded media that involved minors engaging in sexual activities. The self-proclaimed founder of the “Biblical Flat Earth Society” was arrested this week and charged with 56 counts of child sexual exploitation.

According to ABC 11 News, Stallings was hit with 28 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 28 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was also served with outstanding warrants for financial card theft and cyberstalking. Raw Story reports:

Stallings’s personal website promotes his belief that the Earth is flat and cites biblical justifications for this provably false belief. Stallings believes that there is a conspiracy among the so-called Illuminati to “cover up the flat Earth” that is “certainly connected to sun worship which goes all the way back to Nimrod and the tower of Babel.

The fundamentalist christian’s secured bond has been raised to $500,000.

Sick! SMH.