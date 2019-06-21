New Music: YFN LUCCI Drops Mixtape 650LUC: GANGSTA GRILLZ

YFN LUCCI Releases New Mixtape 650LUC: GANGSTA GRILLZ

Featured in the GANGSTA GRILLZ series hosted by DJ Drama, the 17-track project features production by Ayo & Keyz and Hitmaka (“All Night Long” featuring Trey Songz), DJ Lavish Lee (“Used To,” “No Ceilings,” “Want It All” featuring Fabolous) and Bobby Kritical (“650Luc”).

650LUC: GANGSTA GRILLZ is a reflection on YFN Lucci’s achievements. “You never see someone from Summerhill making it out the hood and achieving this much success,” Lucci shares. “ I’m someone who loves luxury cars, but never imagined buying a Maybach, let alone a limited edition. I wanted to inspire my hood with this mixtape. If I can make it out and achieve these things, you can too.” Check it out here NOW and let us know what you think!

Tracklist

1. 650Luc (Intro)

2. I’m Gone featuring Young Dolph

3. Turner Field (Stadiums)

4. Never Change

5. Trap featuring Jeezy and T.I.

6. Ride For Me featuring Yungeen Ace

7. P.O.E.T.

8. All Night Long featuring Trey Songz

9. Back End featuring Trouble

10. Used To

11. Skrrt Skrrt featuring YFN Kay

12. 200 Years

13. Pull Up Wit A 100 featuring Bloody Jay

14. Paid In Full featuring Ink

15. Want It All featuring Fabolous

16. No Ceilings

17. Wish Me Well Flow