This Is America: “ICE” Will Reportedly Begin Immigrations Raids Across 10 Majors Cities This Weekend

‘ICE’ To Being Arresting And Deporting Immigrants As Soon As Sunday

According to CNN, Trump has ordered ICE agents to launch a nationwide crack down on migrant families across ten cities starting at the end of the week (June 23). The operation is reportedly being referred to as the “family op” by ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

….long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

A reported 2000 migrant families are facing deportation orders in the target cities of Houston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, and a number of other “major immigration destinations.”

ICE agents will use hotel rooms as “staging areas” to detain parents and children until they’ve collected all members of the families together. Donald Trump “surprisingly” announced the operation on Monday via twitter.

Outside of the controversial decision to detain the families, that camps that these families are shipped off too are extremely dangerous and inhumane.