NBA Youngboy Reportedly Released From Jail & Placed On House Arrest; Prohibited From Performing

NBA Youngboy Released From Prison & Set To Serve 14 Month Probation

According to WAFB, NBA Youngboy was initially set to serve another two months before being placed on house arrest for the remainder of his probation, but just hours after receiving that order, Youngboy was released from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Youngboy was ordered to serve 90 days in jail, but was given credit for time served. He had roughly two months time remaining on his sentence. Once he was released, he was ordered to be placed on house arrest for roughly 14 months.

Unfortinaley the rapper will not be able to collect coins during the stint as he will not be allowed to perform. He will be required to wear a GPS monitor during his time on house arrest.

Youngboy was on probation for the 2016 shooting case for which he pleaded guilty. The plea deal sentenced him to three years of probation with a suspended 10-year prison sentence. One of the conditions of his probation was that he remain free of additional arrests and convictions.