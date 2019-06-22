Money Moves: Jeezy Announces Major Partnership With Telecommunications Industry

Jeezy Has His Eyes Set On The Telecommunications Industry

According to Yahoo Finance, Jeezy has announced a partnership with “Freddie Figgers”, the founder of Figgers Communication and the two will “aim to democratize and bring quality technology to market with wireless products that rival current competitor standards, but at a much more attainable price point.”

The “F3” cellphone, and earpods, the “F-Buds”, are the first products to be released under the partnership. You can purchase the F3 cell phone, which retails for $449, and the F-Buds earpods, which retails for $49, extremely low price points in comparison with other products on the market currently.

Jeezy understands how hard it is find affordable tech in today’s market, so it was important for him to change the game for people who grow up in similar circumstances.

“There was a point in my life where I wasn’t able to pay the phone bill..Now as a businessman and entrepreneur to be able to partner with Freddie, someone who overcame similar life obstacles, and to give people more access to handheld technology at an affordable price, it’s a truly blessing.”

Figures is also excited about the partnership saying: