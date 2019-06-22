Who??? NBA Draftees Mistake Destiny’s Child For The Cheetah Girls And More Pop Culture Travesties To Make Us Feel Old In ‘Name The 90’s’ [Video]

NBA Draftees Play “Name The 90’s”

Ready to feel old? Some of today’s recent NBA draftees are even younger than you probably think. In a game with ESPN called ‘Name The 90s’, some of these kids had no idea who Beyonce was on the cover of Destiny’s Child’s first album. Another travesty included not recognizing Outkast. Do you think these kids are really this clueless about the late 90’s??

Hit play to feel ancient.