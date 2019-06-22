Celebrity Seeds: Kobe Bryant Announces That Wife Vanessa Delivered Baby Daughter Capri Kobe Bryant

Kobe Byrant And Wife Vanessa Welcome Baby Capri Kobe Bryant

We sure that Kobe Bryant loves all of his kids, but he’s been very vocal about wanting a lil’ boy and just the other day he got further from that goal lol.

The Mamba took to Instagram to announce to the world that he and his wife Vanessa are now parents to yet another baby girl, Capri Kobe Bryant, who was born on Thursday!

“Koko” is a cute nickname!

If you remember, it was back in March when the Bryant’s told the world of their pregnancy and Kobe vowed that he would continue trying for that elusive baby boy.

There’s not enough security in the world to keep Kobe from shooting up Vanessa’s Bella Noches box.

Congrats!