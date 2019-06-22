Charlamagne Tha God Talks About His Journey Through Mental Health With Hasan Minhaj [Video]

Charlamagne Tha God Visits Hasan Minhaj On This Week’s ‘Deep Cuts’

Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God stopped by Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj this week for a candid conversation about their respective journeys with mental health and how they cope with anxiety.

Throughout the episode, Charlamagne discusses how going to therapy changed his life and how a relative committing suicide opened up a conversation surrounding mental health within his family that had never happened before. Check out the deep cut down below to hear about all that and more: