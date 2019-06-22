Seriously?! Man Tried To Steal Halle Berry’s Los Angeles Home By Fabricating A Deed

A Man Tried To Steal Halle Berry’s House Using A Fake Deed

Halle Berry was really close to returning to her Hollywood home to find the locks changed and a strange man living inside.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say that 59-year-old Ronald Eugene Griffin first showed up at the Los Angeles property owned by the actress back in January and allegedly fiddled with the locks, but took off when he was approached by her gardener.

A couple months later, in March, cops received a trespassing call from workers at Berry’s home, who said Griffin was there with a locksmith trying to get in, also claiming that he was the new owner of the home and had the deed to prove it. Not only did Griffin try to make his way into the house, he reportedly already managed to have one of the locks changed, and even made a call to the police when he was confronted by the employees at the house.

When police arrived, Griffin maintained that he was the owner of the house, but LAPD detectives quickly determined that he had fraudulently changed the title of the residence.

Halle told the detectives she had no idea who he was and most definitely did not give him permission to be at her home.

Griffin was later arrested and hit with a felony count of procuring and offering a false warranty deed and an additional count of petty theft. His bond’s set at $36k.

TMZ also reported that Griffin apparently didn’t even know the house he was trying to steal was Halle Berry’s place–it was just a coincidence.

As for Halle, this isn’t the first time she’s had major issues with intruders. Back in 2011, she came home, walked in the kitchen and told cops, “As I opened my glass kitchen door and closed it behind me, all of a sudden I sensed someone behind me and turned to see the intruder standing less than a foot behind me, staring through my glass kitchen door.” That guy also ended up being arrested.