#BasketballWives: Evelyn Tells Kristen That She’s Not Invited To Byron’s Wedding, Shaunie Spazzes Out On Jennifer Williams [Video]

Basketball Wives Shaunie O'Neal

Source: VH1 / VH1

Basketball Wives Drama With Kristen, Shaunie, And Jennifer Williams

Basketball Wives is off and running and things haven’t changed much since the early days.

As SOON as Evelyn Lozada tells Kristen that she isn’t invited to Byron’s wedding, Jennifer Williams walks into the function and Shaunie hits the ROOF!

You know what you came for so just press play below and get your daily dose.

Ladies, ladies, ladies…

