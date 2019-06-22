#BasketballWives: Evelyn Tells Kristen That She’s Not Invited To Byron’s Wedding, Shaunie Spazzes Out On Jennifer Williams [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Basketball Wives Drama With Kristen, Shaunie, And Jennifer Williams
Basketball Wives is off and running and things haven’t changed much since the early days.
As SOON as Evelyn Lozada tells Kristen that she isn’t invited to Byron’s wedding, Jennifer Williams walks into the function and Shaunie hits the ROOF!
You know what you came for so just press play below and get your daily dose.
Ladies, ladies, ladies…
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.