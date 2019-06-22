Blew A Bag: DJ Duffey Talks Going From Broke, Married And Divorced To Buying Houses With DJ Money [Video]

London On Da Track Birthday Celebration

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Blew A Bag: DJ Duffey Talks Getting Her First Big Check

DJ Duffey describes her come up and how she went from working at Enterprise Car Rental to becoming French Montana’s DJ and touring the world. We know her from ‘Basketball Wives’ but she’s had about 500 jobs since then. Now she has a $500,000 crib to show for it.

Hit play to hear her story.

