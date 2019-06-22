Celebrity Cribs: Shonda Rhimes Opens Her Home For A Virtual Tour Of Her 1920s Inspired Study [Video]

Shonda Rhimes Gives Tour Of Her Home

Shonda Rhimes is a legend and a legend should have a legendary place to call home.

Thanks to the folks at Architectural Digest, we have been given the opportunity to see the intimate spaces of such a person.

The Grey’s Anatomy creator explains why her 1920s inspired study is her absolute favorite room in her house.

Press play below.

What do you think of how Shonda is livin’?