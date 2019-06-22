Celebrity Cribs: Shonda Rhimes Opens Her Home For A Virtual Tour Of Her 1920s Inspired Study [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Shonda Rhimes Gives Tour Of Her Home
Shonda Rhimes is a legend and a legend should have a legendary place to call home.
Thanks to the folks at Architectural Digest, we have been given the opportunity to see the intimate spaces of such a person.
The Grey’s Anatomy creator explains why her 1920s inspired study is her absolute favorite room in her house.
Press play below.
What do you think of how Shonda is livin’?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.