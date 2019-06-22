Black Girk Magic: Ciara Gets Crowned As A Style Icon At The 2019 ACE Awards [Video]

Ciara And Her Short New ‘Do Attend The 2019 ACE Awards

According to Ciara, she’s in what she likes to call, a “very free space” right now–and it shows through all aspects of her life.

We can hear it on her latest project, Beauty Marks, and we see it across her Instagram page, where she shares intimate snippets of her family life along with stunning photos of her one-of-a-kind style. The latter is what earned her the Style Icon Award at this year’s 23rd Annual ACE Awards.

Check out the video down below as ELLE joins Ciara ahead of the ceremony, where she talked her fashion evolution — from the swimsuit-denim pairing of “Goodies” past, to her extravagant Giambatista Valli trains of today — and what it means to level up her signature tomboy look.