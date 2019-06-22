Meek Mill, YG & More Perform At The BET Experience In LA

Three Night Concert Series Kicks Off 19th Annual BET Awards Sunday

The BET Experience concert series continued Friday night with performances from YG, Meek Mill, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Blueface and more.

Roddy Ricch kicked off the show at the Staples Center wearing a white puffer jacket despite LA’s warm temperatures. A Boogie laughed and joked with the crowd through his set before YG paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle in his. Meek Mill later closed the show with a heartfelt performance where he renewed his call for criminal justice reform.

BOSSIP spotted celebs in the crowd including heavily pregnant Amber Rose and boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards and “Black Ink: Chicago’s” Charmaine.

Before the show, thousands of people spent the day at the BET Fan Fest, across the street at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The free festival had exhibitions on fashion and beauty, empowerment and even a “kicksperience.”

People were treated to manis and pedis and a fashion show in the fashion and beauty pavilion. They listened to rapper Moses Stone as he performed McDonald’s “Black and Positively Golden” campaign theme song, “We Golden,” and they sat in on a Genius Talk featuring ASAP Ferg.

McDonald’s debuted its own imprint inside the convention center, the McDonald’s “Black & Positively” fan fest experience at BETX, where guests were treated to performances, a dance-off, a mobile studio where fans could create their own songs, and lots of free Chicken McNuggets and fries.

Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe performed new songs during a set at the McDonald’s stage, and before his showcase, told BOSSIP that the fast food brand’s “Black and Positively Golden” initiative aligned with his message as an emcee.

“I just like what ‘Black and Positively Golden’ is doing with being bold and brilliant,” Tobe said. “And I feel like what I do, and my music embodies that.”

Tonight, the three-night BET Experience concludes with performances from Cardi B, Migos, Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd, The City Girls and Lil Baby.

