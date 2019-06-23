Cardi Performs During The BET Experience, Says She’s NOT Going To Jail Despite Indictments

Cardi Performs During The BET Experience

Cardi is assuring fans that despite some looming legal trouble, all is well with her. The Cartier Bardi rapper performed Saturday during day three of the BET Experience at the Staples Center.

She was joined by her “Backin’ It Up” cowriter Pardison Fontaine…

and a horde of eight-counting dancers.

During a brief break in her set, Cardi told fans that she won’t be going to jail despite being indicted on 14 charges connected to that strip club brawl.

“I ain’t going to jail, I ain’t going to jail,” said Cardi. “F**k you mean, I ain’t going to jail.”

As previously reported Cardi’s been charged with two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury as well as misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy, and harassment.

Despite that Cardi’s clearly unbothered—-for now at least.

Cardi will perform again tonight when the BET Awards air at 8/7c.

