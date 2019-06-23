Former Friend Faults Blac Chyna For Failed Music Career, Says He Was There When Kardashians Sent Her A Frenemy Cake

Gay Rapper Blames Blac Chyna For Stalled Music Career

Is Blac Chyna to blame for robbing gay rapper Andre Xcellence of his big break?

Xcellence told Page Six the duo were planning to make music, but that Chyna ghosted him after he spent thousands putting the project together.

“I was her gay. We were friends for a couple of years. I have a recording studio. She came in for some sessions with her team and we became fast friends. She knew my music and was a big supporter,” he told Page Six.

Xcellence says Chyna came to him about her music career when she was “blacklisted” by the Kardashian family.

“I was there the day that the Kardashians sent her a ‘frenemy’ cake to her house. She was so ­upset and talking about how mean they were to her and I believed it. I believed her and all of her nonsense,” he said.

WAYMENT… A “FRENEMY” cake?

Andre says he recorded a song with Chyna called “What Would Yo Momma Say” and the two were planning to shoot a video.

“She came up with the treatment and idea. She wrote herself into the concept. I went ahead and found investors and I spent $35,000,” he claims. “She showed up for rehearsal but never came to the shoot. It was supposed to be a big breakout moment with her and we would’ve been doing LA Pride and then she backed out,” he said. “She disappeared and told me months later she’s not doing music right now.”

Soooo basically Chyna ditched ol’ boy and went to LA Pride with Wendy Williams instead.

“I thought she was my friend,” lamented Xcellence. “She wouldn’t do this to a straight rapper. Because I’m the ‘gay artist,’ the little guy, she thinks there are no repercussions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Xcellence says he’s planning to drop another video for a track he recorded called, “Break A Bi**h” which makes Kardashian references like “I’ll break a bi**h like Chyna did Rob/like Caitlyn did Kris.”

“I am going to release the video . . . Chyna specifically asked me not to because it would damage her relationship with the Kardashians even further,” he said.

Sounds like a hot a** mess. Chyna didn’t seem to be sweating the situation at all this weekend. Hit the flip for photos of her on the LA party scene.