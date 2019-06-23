Picture Day: Peep Some Behind The Scenes Footage Of XXL’s 2019 Freshman Class Cover Shoot [Video]

Watch 2019’s XXL Freshman Class Behind-The-Scenes At Their Cover Shoot

Earlier this week, XXL revealed their picks for the 2019 Freshman Cover: Comethazine, Tierra Whack, DaBaby, Lil Mosey, Roddy Ricch, YBN Cordae, YK Osiris, Rico Nasty, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion and the 10th Spot winner, Blueface.

But before the reveal came the cover shoot, and the mag just released some behind-the-scenes footage from when the new class of hip-hop came together to make their presence known. Check out the video down below to see what went down during the cover shoot for XXL’s 12th annual Freshman Class.