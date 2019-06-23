YG Stopped And Handcuffed For Reckless Driving On His Way To BET Weekend Performance At 1 OAK

YG Pulled Over For Reckless Driving On His Way To A Show

YG was surrounded by cops very early on Sunday morning and ended up being handcuffed for reckless driving.

According to reports from TMZ, the Bompton rapper was on his way to appear at 1 OAK during BET weekend at approximately 1:45 AM. Cops claim he was speeding and weaving in and out of lanes on the Sunset Strip when they saw him and pulled him over.

Now this is where the situation reportedly became tense. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies claim that YG became “upset and uncooperative and used profanities toward the deputies.” They also claim that he was “riling up the crowd,” so that is why they decided to handcuff him.

Cops then began yelling at the bystanders who were upset over the police response, telling some of them to “shut up.”

Sheriff’s deputies then administered a sobriety test with a field breathalyzer and determined that YG was not under the influence, so he was released.

The rapper was cited for reckless driving and went on to his performance at 1 OAK.

Check out some footage of the incident down below: