Bruh: Miami Man On Trial Throws Feces At Judge: ‘It’s Protein, It’s Good For You’

Florida Man On Trial Throws Feces At Judge

Today in WTF news, a Florida man decided to scatter his stool all over a Miami courtroom, and the Judge was his target. 33-year old Dorleans Philidor who is currently on trial was sitting in a wheelchair next to Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lisa Walsh before closing arguments on Friday when he reportedly “cast feces” in her direction.

Philidor’s response during the whole ordeal? He yelled out, “It’s protein! It’s good for you!” Fortunately, his stool missed the judges, but some of the witnesses got hit with it. One of the witnesses, Allen Rios, told reporters:

“It was intense. The corrections officers and police officers were swarming. Like 60 of them. They told everyone to leave and you couldn’t go back in. It was a hazardous area.”

After law enforcement swarmed Philidor, the trial was moved to another room so the courtroom could be sanitized. According to the Miami Herald, closing arguments in the trial were set to begin after a lunch break, but Philidor defecated and smeared it all over himself and the holding cell he was in. On Friday, he was acquitted of the original burglary charge but will remain in jail as he waits to face another trial in a grand theft auto case.

No word on whether or not he’ll be charged for spewing feces. Yuck.