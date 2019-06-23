Ball In A Day’s Work: LaVar Ball Responds To Being Banned From ESPN & Takes Some Shots At Molly Qerim

LaVar Ball Speaks On His ESPN Ban & Molly Qerim Situation

LaVar Ball was banned from appearing on all ESPN platforms following a controversial response to Molly Qerim when he was a guest at First Take last week. But, unsurprisingly, the famous basketball father doesn’t seem to be affected by the network’s decision.

Ball was discussing the recent trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans that ended up sending his son Lonzo to the latter team (along with a few other players) in exchange for Anthony Davis. LaVar was in the middle of a debate with Stephen A. Smith when Molly Qerim asked, “Can we switch gears?” To which the Ball family patriarch responded, “You can switch gears with me anytime.”

That response really didn’t sit well with Qerim and after the show, ESPN told LaVar that his comments were inappropriate. Ball later responded through his representative saying that he didn’t mean for it to sound like a sexual remark at all.

Now, LaVar is speaking on the situation publicly, and he stands by his statement up to this point. He also has words for Molly.

LaVar says the only he’ll hit on Molly is if she ever breaks in his house 😂😂😂 #lavarball #lonzoball #mollyqerim pic.twitter.com/ogHHb1zFKQ — SLEEPERSALLDAY (@sleepersallday) June 22, 2019

As you can see in the video above, LaVar insists that he doesn’t need ESPN, because he has his own show. He also clarifies that switching gears simply means changing subjects, and the only way he would hit on Qerim is if she broke into his house.

Following the segment airing initially, viewers had mixed reactions about the segment and what was said. While some fans insist that what LaVar said was indeed inappropriate, others are saying that there was absolutely nothing wrong with what he said.

But regardless of his response and clarification, ESPN still hasn’t wavered on its decision to ban Ball and it doesn’t look like they are planning to lift it anytime soon.