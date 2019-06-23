Stop Killing Kids: 18- Year Old Wisconsin Teen Shot And Killed By Police Officer 

Tyrese West Killed By Wisconsin Police

We can’t even ride our bikes in peace SMH. 18-year old Tyrese West has been pronounced dead after being shot by a Mount Pleasant on June 15th. According to Racine Police, officers attempted to make contact with West who was on a bike but he fled. Following a short foot pursuit, the officer observed West was armed.

18-year-old #TyreseWest was the man shot and killed early Saturday morning by Mt. Pleasant police. Today, I went with West’s family back to the shooting scene — they have one burning question. Full story at 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/oWRAAGHmVF — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) June 16, 2019

The teen reportedly ignored the officer’s commands and the officer “was forced to shoot him.” The officer has been identified as Sgt. Eric Giese, a 12-year veteran of the village’s Police Department. Giese has been a sergeant for a year and a half. He was placed on administrative leave immediately following the incident.

On Thursday night, hundreds of people gathered at the corner of Racine and 20th streets to remember Tyrese. Community advocate Tory Lowe gave an emotional speech to the crowd, saying:

“We want justice for Tyrese. We want answers, and the only way we’re going to get the answers is if we demand the answers. Tyrese was stopped for riding a bike,” Lowe said. “And he ended up with two shots in his head. How do we know that he got two shots in his head? Because the body was released to the family. This wasn’t told to us. We saw it.”

Racine Police is still investigating the case. SMH