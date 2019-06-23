Kehlani, Trey Songz, Tyga, Ne-Yo, Wale, Doja Cat And More Spotted At Spotify Cookout [PHOTOS]

Trey Songz at the Spotify Cookout Party

Source: Getty Images For Spotify / Getty

For the second year in a row, Spotify hosted its Spotify Cookout to kick off this year’s summer festivities. Taking place in a house overlooking the hills, guests enjoyed cookout staples from The Real Trap Kitchen. Additionally, guests were also treated to games of spades, a giant Jenga tower, and ping pong tables.

DJ Jada Boo Spotify Cookout Party

Source: Getty Images For Spotify / Getty

DJ Spintelect graced the stage to supply old school jams followed by Jada Boo spinning R&B and Sean G mixing afrobeat Caribbean music. Spicoli closed out the DJ sets with classic hip-hop hits. Also spotted at the Cookout Ne-Yo, Trey Songz, Wale, Kehlani, PnB Rock, Pink Sweats, Doja Cat and more. Check out photos below:

