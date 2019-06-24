Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 BET Awards?

Seen on the BET scene…

2019 BET Awards Red Carpet

The Staples Center is flooded tonight with black star power ranging from rappers and singers to actors and actresses for the 2109 BET Awards.

Karrueche who co-hosted the pre-show with Terrence J donned yellow alongside her pastel rocking bae Victor Cruz (You mad Breezy?)….

Justine Skye slaaaaaaaayed in Amen and Vince Camuto…

while pregnant Eva Marcille wore Michael Costello and brought her husband Michael Sterling as her date.

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in Grecian goddess inspired gold glitter…

while Doja Cat embodied her stage name with………this.

Yes, that’s yarn.

Other standouts included Mary J. Blige…

Ciara…

and a Yeehaw agenda/Dolly Parton inspired Blac Chyna.

You tell us, who looked more bangin’???

See more BET Awards red carpet photos on the flip.