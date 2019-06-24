Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 BET Awards?

Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
Seen on the BET scene…
2019 BET Awards Red Carpet
The Staples Center is flooded tonight with black star power ranging from rappers and singers to actors and actresses for the 2109 BET Awards.
Karrueche who co-hosted the pre-show with Terrence J donned yellow alongside her pastel rocking bae Victor Cruz (You mad Breezy?)….
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
Justine Skye slaaaaaaaayed in Amen and Vince Camuto…
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
while pregnant Eva Marcille wore Michael Costello and brought her husband Michael Sterling as her date.
Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET / Getty
Megan Thee Stallion stunned in Grecian goddess inspired gold glitter…
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
while Doja Cat embodied her stage name with………this.
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty
Yes, that’s yarn.
Other standouts included Mary J. Blige…
Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty
Ciara…
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
and a Yeehaw agenda/Dolly Parton inspired Blac Chyna.
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
You tell us, who looked more bangin’???
See more BET Awards red carpet photos on the flip.
Are you feeling CiCi’s look for the night? Take another look.
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
Alexis Skyy donned this.
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
Here’s another look at Chyna, you like?
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
Lizzo paid homage to her Houston roots with all wood-grain everything, down to the nails.
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
City Girl Caresha brought her son and her boyfriend Southside to the awards.
Source: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty
YG paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle.
Source: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty
Host Regina Hall looked picture perfect in black…
Source: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty
and Draya did too.
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
Angela Simmons rocked a colorful look…
Source: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET / Getty
and Lil Kim got all dolled up like this.
Source: Johnny Nunez/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty
Hey, Elle Varner.
Source: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty
Ahead of their performance Lil Nas X and Bill Raye Cyrus posed together.
Source: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty
Saweetie was a genie in a bottle…
Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET / Getty
and Elle Varner made this neon choice.
Source: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
Source: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty
Source: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.