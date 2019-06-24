Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2019 BET Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

BET Awards

Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

Seen on the BET scene…

2019 BET Awards Red Carpet

The Staples Center is flooded tonight with black star power ranging from rappers and singers to actors and actresses for the 2109 BET Awards.

Karrueche who co-hosted the pre-show with Terrence J donned yellow alongside her pastel rocking bae Victor Cruz (You mad Breezy?)….

BET Awards

Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

BET Awards

Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

Justine Skye slaaaaaaaayed in Amen and Vince Camuto…

BET Awards

Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

while pregnant Eva Marcille wore Michael Costello and brought her husband Michael Sterling as her date.

BET Awards

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in Grecian goddess inspired gold glitter…

BET Awards

Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

while Doja Cat embodied her stage name with………this.

BET Awards

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Yes, that’s yarn.

Other standouts included Mary J. Blige…

BET Awards

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

Ciara…

BET Awards

Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

and a Yeehaw agenda/Dolly Parton inspired Blac Chyna.

BET Awards

Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

You tell us, who looked more bangin’???

See more BET Awards red carpet photos on the flip.

Are you feeling CiCi’s look for the night? Take another look.

BET Awards

Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

Alexis Skyy donned this.

BET Awards

Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

Here’s another look at Chyna, you like?

BET Awards

Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

Lizzo paid homage to her Houston roots with all wood-grain everything, down to the nails.

BET Awards

Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

City Girl Caresha brought her son and her boyfriend Southside to the awards.

BET Awards

Source: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty

YG paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle.

BET Awards

Source: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty

Host Regina Hall looked picture perfect in black…

BET Awards

Source: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty

and Draya did too.

BET Awards

Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

Angela Simmons rocked a colorful look…

BET Awards

Source: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET / Getty

and Lil Kim got all dolled up like this.

BET Awards

Source: Johnny Nunez/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty

Hey, Elle Varner.

BET Awards

Source: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty

Ahead of their performance Lil Nas X and Bill Raye Cyrus posed together.

BET Awards

Source: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty

    Continue Slideshow

    Saweetie was a genie in a bottle…

    BET Awards

    Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET / Getty

    and Elle Varner made this neon choice.

    BET Awards

    Source: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty

    BET Awards

    Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

    BET Awards

    Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

    BET Awards

    Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

    BET Awards

    Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

    BET Awards

    Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

    BET Awards

    Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

    BET Awards

    Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

     

    BET Awards

    Source: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty

    BET Awards

    Source: Paras Griffin/VMN19/Getty Images for BET / Getty

    BET Awards

    Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

    BET Awards

    Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

    BET Awards

    Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

    BET Awards

    Source: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic / Getty

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Multi, News, red carpet

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.