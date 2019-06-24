BET Awards: Marsai Martin’s Reaction To Winning The Young Stars Award Has Sparked Some Seriously Hilarious Tweets

Marsai Martin’s Reactions Always Make The Perfect Memes

The OG, tried and true Marsai Martin meme–which originates from an episode of Black-ish–has gotten an upgrade.

Anyone who’s seen this young star, either on the big screen or even in interviews, knows that her reactions are always pure comedy–so it’s no surprise that when the camera cut to her after winning big at the 2019 BET Awards, the world was gifted with some brand new meme gold.

On Sunday night, one of the first awards given out was the Young Stars Award. Nominees included Caleb Mclaughlin, Lyric Ross, Marsai Martin, Michael Rainey Jr., and Miles Brown. Of course, Ms. Martin came out victorious, and her reaction was absolutely priceless.

Marsai is one of the most inspiring young women in the industry, so the award was much deserved–but her reaction to winning the award was just as good as the fact that she won in the first place.

The second she won her award, everyone already knew that this was another meme in the bank for future reactionary purposes, and the jokes are already flying.

Check out some of the best tweets that put Marsai Martin’s priceless reaction to winning at the 2019 BET Awards to good use.

M’aam, congratulations you qualify for … Me:

pic.twitter.com/6QYGsMHqo8 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 24, 2019

When you send a risky text & get the same energy back 🥴 pic.twitter.com/M4HAxnvPSR — Ropeless Homantic (@everythingrolo) June 24, 2019