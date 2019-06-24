Got No Stress: Here’s Why Billy Ray Cyrus’ BET Award Performance Is Getting His Daughter Miley Dragged Down An Old Town Road

If you watched the BET Awards then you saw that Billy Ray Cyrus was somewhat of a guest of honor. He was part of an early joke about going to Howard University and then went on stage to perform his massive feature on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” As a result of the way he accepted X into country music with open arms, the culture has accepted him. Now he’s front and center at a black a$$ award show and having the time of his life.

This all lead to some hilarious observations, namely the fact that, for the past decade or so his daughter Miley Cyrus has been trying her hardest to get accepted by black folks and failing miserably. That’s mostly because she’s been culture vulture-ing her way to the hearts and minds of exactly zero black people. She has been a pretty big nuisance for black folks thanks to her imitation art and God-awful twerking. Needless to say, she has never and probably will never be invited to a black awards show.

Which is why it is absolute comedy that her father showed up at the BET Awards before her.

Miley Cyrus at home watching her dad perform at the #betawards pic.twitter.com/93o5Npf9br — CocoNdallas (@cocoNdallas) June 24, 2019

Twitter definitely noticed. Twitter definitely had jokes. All of them were pure comedy. Take a look.