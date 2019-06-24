John Singleton’s BM Blasts ‘Baby Boy’ Obsessed BET For Not Honoring Him Properly

Tosha Lewis Upset With BET Awards’ Lack Of John Singleton Acknowledgment

Mother to the late John Singleton‘s daughter, Justice Maya Singleton, has a bone to pick with BET. Last night during a segment honoring late rapper Nipsey Hussle, Tosha Lewis posted that she was unhappy that Singleton didn’t get similar treatment, given how many times BET has played his movies and used his imagery in commercials.

So BET can take the time to honor Nipsey Hussle and not John Singleton? They’re whole movie line up are John Singleton movies. His movies are in the BET commercial. They never featured anything Nipsey, but I guess he’s trendy nevermind John was talking and doing the same stuff as Nipsey since the 90s.

Tosha says she and John dated when she was 19, after he direct ‘Boyz N The Hood’. Although the relationship was brief, she shared in her tribute post about Singleton: “the greatest memories of my life can be directly correlated to you and I thank you for that.”

Do YOU think Tosha Lewis has a point here?