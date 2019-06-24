John Singleton’s BM Blasts ‘Baby Boy’ Obsessed BET For Not Honoring Him Properly
Tosha Lewis Upset With BET Awards’ Lack Of John Singleton Acknowledgment
Mother to the late John Singleton‘s daughter, Justice Maya Singleton, has a bone to pick with BET. Last night during a segment honoring late rapper Nipsey Hussle, Tosha Lewis posted that she was unhappy that Singleton didn’t get similar treatment, given how many times BET has played his movies and used his imagery in commercials.
So BET can take the time to honor Nipsey Hussle and not John Singleton? They’re whole movie line up are John Singleton movies. His movies are in the BET commercial. They never featured anything Nipsey, but I guess he’s trendy nevermind John was talking and doing the same stuff as Nipsey since the 90s.
Tosha says she and John dated when she was 19, after he direct ‘Boyz N The Hood’. Although the relationship was brief, she shared in her tribute post about Singleton: “the greatest memories of my life can be directly correlated to you and I thank you for that.”
View this post on Instagram
I met John after he did Boyz in The Hood. He went to college with my cousin. He was a big deal even then, I just didn’t know it. He wasn’t flashy, he drove his mom’s old car, but he was very intelligent and confident. We dated casually, one night we were going to stay in to watch a movie. John had hundreds and hundreds of movies. He asked me to pick a movie. I picked Citizen Kane. I’m a nerd and a reader. I read everything. I read a autobiography about Orson Welles, but never saw Citizen Kane. John said that’s when he fell in love with me, because he didn’t know too many 19 year old, cute black girls who knew about Citizen Kane or Orson Welles. Even though the relationship didn’t work out, we stayed close and the love was always there. #ripjohnsingleton #boyznthehood #poeticjustice #babyboy
Do YOU think Tosha Lewis has a point here?
