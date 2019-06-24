Divorces: Ciara Reveals Her Parents Split After 33 Years Of Marriage [Video]

Ciara Talks About Her Parents Splitting

Ciara has revealed publicly for the first time that her parents are no longer together. During a sit-down interview with Rupaul, the ‘Beauty Marks’ singer says she’s never spoken openly about it before, but after 33 years together her parents divorced. Their split came, she says, right after Russell Wilson came into her and Baby Future’s lives. She was 29-years-old at the time.

Ciara, 33, tells Rupaul it was difficult to accept the reality that her parents broke up after such a long time, but eventually, she adjusted to their new lives. Currently, both her mom and dad are remarried.

