BETAwards: Lil Nas X And Billy Ray Cyrus Brought The #YeeHawAgenda To The Cookout, The Potato Salad Was Safe [Video]

Lil Nas X And Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road” At BET Awards

The BET Awards last night were full of great performances but Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus were definitely in the top 3 that we saw last night.

If you’re an “Old Town Road” hater then the following video will probably make you break your teeth while everyone else is having fun.

Press play below to watch a teenager from Atlanta and a country music legend bring Black folks to their feet in excitement.