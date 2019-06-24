BETAwards: Mary J. Blige Performs An EPIC Medley Of Her Timeless Hits After Receiving Lifetime Achievement Award [Video]

Mary J. Blige BET Awards Performance

Mary J. Blige is a queen, goddess, legend, and icon. She’s a superlative figure in Black culture and will always be respected as such. No crispy chicken sandwich formed against her will prosper.

Last night at the #BETAwards, the queen of hip-hop/soul took the stage to accept her Lifetime Achievement Award after receiving a heartfelt presentation by Rihanna, Diddy, Andre Harrell, and many of her peers.

Following her acceptance speech, Mary got down to business with one of the greatest award shows performances of all time.

No cap. Press play below to see it for yourself.

See. Told you.