Ch1ll, Ch1ÊF: Cunéifôrm K1ng Cam Newton Tr1és UnsuccÊssFuLlY Tô ßuy Wh1té Màn’s Séàt Ön Plàné For $1500

- By Bossip Staff
Panthers QB Cam Newton just did something former team owner forbid

Source: Charlotte Observer / Getty

Cam Newton Tries To Buy Passenger’s Seat For $1500

There are some things in life that neither cash nor celebrity charm can buy. Cam Newton learned this lesson this weekend.

The Carolina Panthers’ whimsically-dressed quarterback was aboard a flight this past weekend and was dissatisfied with the amount of leg room he had in his seat (damn, Cam, no first class?). The Supermannin’ signal caller offered another passenger, a white gentleman, $1500 to switch seats with him.

Here’s what happened next…

*Neptunes sound*

