REGINA GOT A BIG OL’…Regina Hall Parties With Taraji & Go-Go Legends For #DontMuteDC BET Awards Performance [Video]

Regina Hall Brings Out Taraji P. Henson, E.U. & Rare Essence At BET Awards For #DontMuteDC

A wha wha what’s her naaame!?

Reginaaa!

And where’s she frooom?

D.C.!

And who’s her crew?!

Taraji, E.U., R.E. and the whole D.C. go-go squad.

Regina Hall represented Washingtonians to the fullest last night when she brought go-go music to the BET Awards.

The host of the show started her performance as an ode to Beychella, with a drum line and everything.

Then, she brought out go-go legends E.U. (Experience Unlimited) and R.E. (Rare Essence) for a bust it wide open performance.

DMV native Taraji P. Henson even hopped onstage to party to E.U.’s classic “Da Butt.” They ended the moment with a shoutout to #DontMuteDC, a movement in the city that’s fighting rapid gentrification and go-go haters.

Peep the crankin’ performance for yourself below!