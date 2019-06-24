“We Don’t Trust You!”: South Bend Town Hall Unloads On Pete Buttigeig Over Eric Logan’s Police Shooting Death

Pete Buttigeig Faces Angry Town Hall Over Eric Logan Shooting Death

South Bend, Indiana Mayor and Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigeig has enjoyed the fruits of the mainstream media’s darlingism over his campaign rhetoric, but back home s#!t ain’t sweet.

It’s been a little more than a week since South Bend Police Sgt. Ryan O’Neill killed Eric Logan for allegedly refusing to drop a knife he was said to be carrying. Thing is, nobody buys that story because O’Neill never turned on his police lights to activate his body camera.

How convenient is f***ing that?

Folks in South Bend were none too pleased with good ol’ mayor Pete at a town hall meeting yesterday afternoon. Press play on the video below to peep. Buttigeig was under PRESSURE!

What you gon’ do, Pete?