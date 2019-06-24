Hate It Or Love It?!?! Halsey Flosses Peach Fuzzy Pits For Cover Of Rolling Stone’s “Hot Issue”

Halsey Flaunts Armpit Stubble On Rolling Stones

Halsey has been a controversial character from the beginning of her career, so it’s only right that Rolling Stone magazine crowned her the Queen Of Pop’s Chaos for their Hot Issue.

Halsey drew tons of attention for the images in the magazine, some due to the armpit stubble displayed on the cover while other commenters remarked on her darker appearance.

When Halsey shared the images she drew support from friends like Demi Lovato and Benny Blanco.

Lovato commented, “There so much yes about this picture idk where to start 🙌🏼”

While Blanco captioned the picture: “rockstar status”

Social media star Jessie Paege praised Halsey for going au naturale: “no photoshopped armpits!! hell yes!”

Maggie Rogers also approved the look: “here for this armpit hair ⚡️”

Of course plenty of haters were in the comments begging her to find a razor or some wax. Other critics commented on Halsey “trying to pass” for biracial, while yet others accused her of using her sexual assault experience as a marketing ploy. Damn shame how people try to tear others down so ignorantly right?

What do you think of Halsey’s cover?