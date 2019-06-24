Congratulations! Mike Epps Marries Fiancee Kyra Robinson, Snoop Dogg And Celebrity Friends Attend Wedding

Mike Epps And Kyra Robinson Get Married

Black love is in the air.

Mike Epps and television producer Kyra Robinson got married Sunday in Orange County at the luxurious Pelican Hills Resort in Newport Beach, California. These two made their romance public in late 2017, while Mike still worked out the kinks in his divorce from his first wife. The private ceremony included guest Snoop Dogg and wife Shante Broadus, Tiny, T.I., Actor Omar Ray and Doug E. Fresh.

Although photos from the ceremony have been kept private, footage of Mike and Kyra taking center stage at their ceremony to share a smooch and dance to “Before I Let Go” was shared by a guest. So sweet!

