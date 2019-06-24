Hello Summer: Justine Skye’s (Blue) Carpet Look Reminded Us That She’s Been Killing The Game All 2019

The BET Awards is all about black excellence and part of that black excellence is the most beautiful men and women in the game. One such woman was Justine Skye who has been on an incredible glo-up all damn year.

One thing her appearance on the new Blue Carpet (in honor of Nipsey) showed was that black award shows should probably just adapt the blue for the carpets going forward as they bounced off of melanin like pure magic. There may not be any better example than Skye. Her glow and popping melanin reminded us that she’s been killing the game all year and is a perfect addition to our Hello Summer series.

Enjoy.