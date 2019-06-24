Hello Summer: Justine Skye’s (Blue) Carpet Look Reminded Us That She’s Been Killing The Game All 2019

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

2019 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

The BET Awards is all about black excellence and part of that black excellence is the most beautiful men and women in the game. One such woman was Justine Skye who has been on an incredible glo-up all damn year.

One thing her appearance on the new Blue Carpet (in honor of Nipsey) showed was that black award shows should probably just adapt the blue for the carpets going forward as they bounced off of melanin like pure magic. There may not be any better example than Skye. Her glow and popping melanin reminded us that she’s been killing the game all year and is a perfect addition to our Hello Summer series.

View this post on Instagram

Oh hey, didn’t see you there #thatbrazilianlife

A post shared by 👽 (@justineskye) on

Enjoy.

View this post on Instagram

Having the most beautiful day @victoriassecret 🌞🌴🍊

A post shared by 👽 (@justineskye) on

View this post on Instagram

makes sense

A post shared by 👽 (@justineskye) on

View this post on Instagram

got ready for the grammys with @coveteur

A post shared by 👽 (@justineskye) on

View this post on Instagram

you got muscle?

A post shared by 👽 (@justineskye) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    thank you for … everything

    A post shared by 👽 (@justineskye) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Show me sumthin natural like..

    A post shared by 👽 (@justineskye) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.