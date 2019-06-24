Celebrity Seeds: Eva Marcille Reveals Gender Of Baby #3!

Eva Marcille Is Having Another Baby Boy!

Congratulations! A glowing Eva Marcille hit the red carpet of the BET Awards with her hubby Mike Sterling and her baby bump on full blizzy…

“Extra’s” Tanika Ray caught up with Marcille, 34, who revealed the gender of her third child!

She shared, “Yeah, it’s a boy… and I haven’t told anyone.”

It was just last month that Eva revealed she and her attorney hubby Michael Sterling were expecting again. The couple wed in October.

Marcille also spilled the beans on how big sis Marley Rae McCall, 5, had a little hesitancy about the latest pregnancy, mostly because it means her 13-month-old little brother Michael Sterling Jr. aka Mikey, will become a big brother soon.

“When she realized that her little brother was also going to be a big brother, she was stressed out, I was like, ‘Sweetheart, you’re the biggest.’”

Marcille also revealed she’s been busy filming scenes for the upcoming season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta”

“We are back, we have started shooting a month now.”

Eva joined the cast in 2017 for Season 10 of RHOA and was promoted to being an official peach holder the following season.

What do you think the Sterlings will name their little boy?

