Reality TV Rumor Control: Tristan Thompson Is Big Mad His Baby Mama Khloe Klaimed He Threatened To Hurt Himself

Tristan Thompson Says He Never Told Khloé Kardashian He Was Suicidal

Remember when we said the biggest shocker in Sunday night’s season finale of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” was Khloe’s claim that Tristan was threatening to harm himself? Well it turns out that Tristan is big mad Khloe made him seem suicidal and he’s telling friends he said no such thing.

“He says he told Khloe he didn’t want to live without her, but that didn’t mean he wanted to kill himself,” a source told RadarOnline, adding that the basketball pro is angry she made the allegation. “He is pissed off because a ton of people, including his family members and NBA execs, are reaching out to him very worried.” The 28-year-old told friends he was blindsided by the claims after the show aired on Sunday, June 23, and felt she “exploited” his comments.

Sheesh! A Kardashian exploiting their former partner ratings? Who would believe such a thing? Sounds like Tristan should have known what he signed up for when he started swirling with Khloe — riiiiight? Do you think ANYONE has any sympathy for HIM at this point though?