Lil Yachty, BJ The Chicago Kid & More At McDonald’s “Black & Positively Golden” Experience At BETX

McDonald’s Hosted The “Black & Positively Golden” Fan Experience At BETX In LA

BJ The Chicago Kid and Lil Yachty were among the big names at McDonald’s imprint at the BET Experience Fan Fest.

Thousands of people attended McDonald’s “Black & Positively Golden” experience at BETX at LA’s Staples Center over the weekend. BJ The Chicago Kid performed an intimate set Saturday afternoon. The R&B artist performed songs like “Turnin Me Up,” and songs from his new album, “1123,” out July 26.

Before the set, BJ told BOSSIP he’s been “golden” since day one: “I used to sing background for Jill Scott. She made me golden!”

Fans were treated to a dance-off, chicken McNuggets and fries and a mobile studio where they could produce their own songs.

And fresh off of his set at the Staples Center the night before, we spotted Lil Yachty visiting the mobile studio. Yachty told us that he was “chilling,” but would be back in the studio soon.

“Yeah, I’ve been working on my next album. I’ve got some acting stuff going on. It takes time. We working on it.”

McDonald’s event helped kick off the final night of “BET Experience” performances before Sunday’s BET Awards.

Hit the flip for more pics from the fan experience: