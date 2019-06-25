Here’s What Happened When Rihanna Popped Up At The 2019 BET Awards
- By Bossip Staff
Rihanna Popped Up At The BET Awards & Blew Up Twitter
This year’s BET Awards will mostly be remembered for its amazing host Regina Hall and RIHANNA randomly popping up in a pleasant surprise that elevated the whole entire show, turned your fave celebs into groupies and sparked hilarious chaos across social media.
Peep the hilarious hysteria over Rih popping up at the BET Awards on the flip.
