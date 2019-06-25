Rate The Bars: Rapsody Rates Raps From Da Baby, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole & Lauryn Hill [Video]

Rapsody Rates The Bars Of Some Fellow Rappers

Hip hop is all about a little friendly (or in some cases, not-so-friendly) competition, so it’s always fun to see emcees talk their ish about who has the best bars.

One rapper who always leaves people impressed with their lyricism is Rapsody, so there’s nobody more perfect than her to rate the bars from some of her fellow artists. The North Carolina native gives us her thoughts on some bars from Da Baby, Bhad Bhabie, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Tyga, Lauryn Hill, and more. Check out what she has to say about her colleagues down below: