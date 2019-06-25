Equal Opportunity FUPA: Rihanna’s Thicc Fans Joyously React To “Pouch” And “Hip Dip” Fenty Mannequins
- By Bossip Staff
Rihanna’s Fenty Mannequin’s Praised For Stomach Pouch And Hip Dips
Rihanna is making no bones about the fact that her Fenty line is designed for EVERYBODY. Literally, every body.
Robyn is so dedicated to serving her customers that she even took the extra step of ensuring that they see themselves in the clothes before they ever try them on.
This bit of attention to detail means the world to some women who are sick and tired of the stereotypical body type being used to showcase luxury fabrics.
Chantell wasn’t the only one appreciative of the mannequin’s real-world shape.
If you can’t respect that, your whole perspective is wack.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.