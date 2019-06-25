Equal Opportunity FUPA: Rihanna’s Thicc Fans Joyously React To “Pouch” And “Hip Dip” Fenty Mannequins

Rihanna’s Fenty Mannequin’s Praised For Stomach Pouch And Hip Dips

Rihanna is making no bones about the fact that her Fenty line is designed for EVERYBODY. Literally, every body.

Robyn is so dedicated to serving her customers that she even took the extra step of ensuring that they see themselves in the clothes before they ever try them on.

This bit of attention to detail means the world to some women who are sick and tired of the stereotypical body type being used to showcase luxury fabrics.

Here for this mannequin having hip dips and a little pooch https://t.co/ybZyHFwrlm — Tellie (@Chaantellie) June 19, 2019

Chantell wasn’t the only one appreciative of the mannequin’s real-world shape.

I was today years old when I seen my first mannequin with hip dips like me ! Thank you Fenty. https://t.co/Yztx9JEuHy — karema ✨ (@karemadaniele) June 19, 2019

It's beautiful and a relief to see. Realistic models and mannequins can only benefit the stores/designers. People can see what they will literally look like in the clothes selling more clothing and lowering returns. — Candeliferia 🧚 (@candeliferia) June 24, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: Rihanna is praised for using a curvy mannequin that has 'love handles' and a stomach 'pouch' in her Fenty store – as women admit it's the 'first time' they have ever seen their body represented. pic.twitter.com/TU2xyJtWfe — Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) June 24, 2019

