Save Me, Spidey: Tom Holland Heroically Helps A Fan Having A Panic Attack While Being Bombarded For Autographs
People Are Praising Tom Holland For Standing Up For One Of His Fans
Tom Holland is getting a lot of praise this week after he acted like a real-life superhero on Monday, helping a fan who looked like she was being trampled by fellow autograph seekers in New York City.
The young woman shared her story in detail in a thread on Twitter, explaining that she almost suffered a panic attack while trying to get an autograph from the Spider-Man: Far From Home star.
“This was absolutely INSANE and should NEVER happen….my neck was literally against the barricade with 30 grown men behind me pushing…. ridiculous how people act like you’re not only endangering fans safety but Toms as well,” Cass wrote on Twitter, attaching a video of the incident.
In a footage, Holland can be seen telling the crowd, “I’m going to throw your s**t on the floor if you keep pushing that girl.” The young woman continued on, saying she’s “literally going to have a panic attack,” to which the Spider-Man star responds, “I got you.”
While this gesture may not seem like that big of a deal, a lot of fans are praising Tom for noticing a scary situation and speaking out in support of his young fan, when a lot of celebs probably would have just signed the autographs and moved right along with their day.
Supporters all over Twitter were gushing over Holland’s quick response to the situation–here’s what some fans had to say about Spidey’s real-life heroic efforts:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.