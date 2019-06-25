Save Me, Spidey: Tom Holland Heroically Helps A Fan Having A Panic Attack While Being Bombarded For Autographs

People Are Praising Tom Holland For Standing Up For One Of His Fans

Tom Holland is getting a lot of praise this week after he acted like a real-life superhero on Monday, helping a fan who looked like she was being trampled by fellow autograph seekers in New York City.

The young woman shared her story in detail in a thread on Twitter, explaining that she almost suffered a panic attack while trying to get an autograph from the Spider-Man: Far From Home star.

“This was absolutely INSANE and should NEVER happen….my neck was literally against the barricade with 30 grown men behind me pushing…. ridiculous how people act like you’re not only endangering fans safety but Toms as well,” Cass wrote on Twitter, attaching a video of the incident.

“It’s okay I got you I got you” @TomHolland1996 🙃

This was absolutely INSANE and should NEVER happen….my neck was literally against the barricade with 30 grown men behind me pushing…. ridiculous how people act like you’re not only endangering fans safety but Toms as well🤯 pic.twitter.com/uey9VVMfBJ — cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 24, 2019

In a footage, Holland can be seen telling the crowd, “I’m going to throw your s**t on the floor if you keep pushing that girl.” The young woman continued on, saying she’s “literally going to have a panic attack,” to which the Spider-Man star responds, “I got you.”

While this gesture may not seem like that big of a deal, a lot of fans are praising Tom for noticing a scary situation and speaking out in support of his young fan, when a lot of celebs probably would have just signed the autographs and moved right along with their day.

Supporters all over Twitter were gushing over Holland’s quick response to the situation–here’s what some fans had to say about Spidey’s real-life heroic efforts:

I knew it was the right choice to stan tom holland. pic.twitter.com/96MTBQordp — ⁿᵃᵗᶦᵒⁿˢ ᵍᵍ ᵗʷᶦᶜᵉ (@triviashania) June 25, 2019

i love tom holland so much , not only is he insanely talented but he also loves and appreciates his fans and is the most genuine and caring person too WE STAN pic.twitter.com/XHsdVcBM0r — moll🕷 (@Iovelypeter) June 25, 2019

tom holland has big dick energy and uses it for the right reasons. i knew i was stanning someone who deserved it — liz fantham⚡️ (@littlebit9043) June 25, 2019