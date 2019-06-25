FDT: E. Jean Carroll Recounts In Great Detail The Time She Was Allegedly Raped By Donald Trump

E. Jean Carroll Details How Donald Trump Allegedly Raped Her

Donald Trump raped advice columnist E. Jean Caroll inside of a Bergdorf’s dressing room in New York City according to Carroll’s new memoir “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal”.

The writer recently sat down with Anderson Cooper to recount the entire incident in great detail. The story leaves Anderson stunned to the point of having to cut to commercial.

Press play below to hear E. Jean describe how Trump took advantage of her.

Of course, Trump denies even meeting Carroll much less raping her in an interview with The Hill:

“I’ll say it with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?” the president said while seated behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

He goes on:

“Totally lying. I don’t know anything about her,” he said. “I know nothing about this woman. I know nothing about her. She is — it’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that.”

Please impeach the president.