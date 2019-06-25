New Music: Neisha Neshae Detoxes By Puerto Rico Waterfall For “Love Life” Music Visual [Video]

New Music: Neisha Neshae – Love Life (Official Video)

Sweet-voiced Michigan made performer Neisha Neshae is back with a video for her jam “Love Life”. During a recent trip to Puerto Rico, Neisha Neshae linked with director Diego Cruz. They brought to life a visual for this Helluva produced record, the opening track from her Queenin EP.

Neisha stays busy, performing for crowds, writing music and sharing vlogs on social media. She has one heck of a loyal following too.

Do you like it or love it? Check out the video below.