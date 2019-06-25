Are You Here For It?! Kehlani Launches Unisex Clothing Brand TSNMI & Previews Summer 2019 Collection
Kehlani has launched her brand new, unisex clothing brand TSNMI and earlier this week, she previewed the label’s summer 2019 collection.
With a focus on inclusivity and versatility, TSNMI’s designs are not meant to be confined to a particular gender, but place stylish comfort above everything else. The upcoming launch includes basics, sportswear, and infant wear—which is, of course, in honor of Kehlani’s brand new bundle of joy.
The range of photos–shot by Brick Howze–released alongside the announcement really show off the vibrant West Coast vibe of the clothing throughout this collection. In addition to the brsnd’s streetwear offerings, the collection also showcases other pieces including dainty jewelry, color blocked tracksuits, and tie-dye pastel color palettes.
“Although the Summer 2019 collection focuses on apparel and jewelry, future releases will include accessories, home goods, sportswear, and specialty items,” the brand’s press release reads. “The brand will be defined by a rotating set of basics with additional, more exclusive, seasonal capsule drops throughout the year.”
Since she finished up her tour at the end of last year, the songstress has kept things running smoothly with the debut of her mixtape While We Wait, which dropped right before the arrival of her newborn daughter.
The first TSNMI release is set to launch on Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. PDT exclusively online at TSNMI.co.
