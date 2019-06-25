Are You Here For It?! Kehlani Launches Unisex Clothing Brand TSNMI & Previews Summer 2019 Collection

Kehlani Reveals The First Pieces In Her Brand TSNMI’s Launch

Kehlani has launched her brand new, unisex clothing brand TSNMI and earlier this week, she previewed the label’s summer 2019 collection.

With a focus on inclusivity and versatility, TSNMI’s designs are not meant to be confined to a particular gender, but place stylish comfort above everything else. The upcoming launch includes basics, sportswear, and infant wear—which is, of course, in honor of Kehlani’s brand new bundle of joy.