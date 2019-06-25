Kevin Jr. Pleads “Not Guilty” After Allegedly Parking Lot Punching His Father’s Face In

Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Jr. Enters “Not Guilty” Plea In Assault Case Against Father

After making it PAINFULLY clear that she’s moving on from Kevin Hunter Sr., Wendy Williams was forced to be around her soon-to-be ex-husband of 22 years this week, as their son was due in court today. Last month Kevin Jr. was arrested and accused of assaulting his father outside of a Krauszer’s Food Stores in West Orange, NJ. According to Page Six, he has officially entered a plea of “not guilty.”

“The prosecutor reportedly asked for more time to review the case, and no action was taken. A source told Page Six that both Williams and Kevin Sr. — who are in the midst of a divorce — were at the courthouse but stayed outside of the courtroom so as not to make a spectacle,” the site reports.

Allegedly, Kevin Jr. called his father “a b*tch” and a fight ensued from there.

“According to a heavily redacted police report we obtained, responding officers were told that things escalated after Kevin Jr.’s comment, causing Kevin Sr. to strike his son ‘with a closed fist to the face,’ which Kevin Sr. later denied,” Page Six states. The two were separated by a bystander, and then Kevin Jr. proceeded to call his mother, who was not present at the scene… Kevin Jr. had no signs of injury or complaints of pain and refused medical attention following the incident.”

We’ll keep you updated.