So Sad: Brooklyn YouTube Star Etika Is Found Dead In New York City River

YouTube Star & Gamer Etika Is Found Dead In East River

The worst was confirmed on Tuesday about a popular YouTuber who had been missing for a couple days.

According to NBC New York, the YouTuber and gamer from Brooklyn, Desmond Amofah a.k.a. Etika, was found dead in the waters near South Street Seaport in Lower Manhattan around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The NYPD police confirmed his identity on Tuesday with a tweet.

“We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased,” they wrote.

We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased. https://t.co/sedwZZxglw — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 25, 2019

Though an autopsy hasn’t confirmed Amofah’s cause of death yet, authorities are considering suicide as a possibility.

Last week, before Amofah went missing, he posted a cryptic 8-minute video online apologizing to the folks he felt like he let down. Police sources say Amofah has a history with mental illness. They said he’s been hospitalized before and had the potential to be a danger to himself. Nobody was in contact with Amofah since 8 p.m. Wednesday of last week. Before his body was found, officials came upon his personal items, including a phone and identification, on the Manhattan Bridge last week.

Smh, too sad.

Since news of Etika’s death hit the net, him and his family have received an outpouring of condolences on social media. The YouTube Creators account tweeted out:

“We mourn the loss of Etika, a beloved member of our gaming creator community. All of us at YouTube are sending condolences to his loved ones and fans.”

We mourn the loss of Etika, a beloved member of our gaming creator community. All of us at YouTube are sending condolences to his loved ones and fans. — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) June 25, 2019

R.I.P. Etika.