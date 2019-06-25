Mo Money: 2 Chainz Check Outs Out The Most Expensivest Horses With Mark Cuban [Video]

2 Chainz And Mark Cuban Look At Some Expensive Horses

In the latest episode of Most Expensivest, 2 Chainz is joined by Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank star, Mark Cuban.

The two of them hang out at the Dallas Equestrian Center, which is the home of the best horse trainers in the country, which can only mean one thing: they’re checking out some of the most expensivest horses in the world. Check out the video down below to see these two interact with some horses and to find out who much The Horse Gym 2000–the premier treadmill for horses–costs (honestly, you might wanna buy a car instead).