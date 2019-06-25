The Breakfast Club: Andre Iguodala Talks New Book “The Sixth Man”, Mark Jackson Being “Blackballed”, Warriors Dynasty [Video]

Andre Iguodala On The Breakfast Club

The Golden State Warriors season might be over but Andre Iguodala is still punching the clock to promote his new book The Sixth Man.

#23 sat down with the breakfast club this morning to dig into the book and a whole lot more. When asked about his former coach Mark Jackson and his unceremonious firing from the team, Andre kept it stack and said he believes that Jackson has been blackballed from the NBA. Iggy also talked about the Warriors dynasty and the potential return of injured stars Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant.

Press play below to see what all Andre had to say.

Very interesting. Thoughts?