Blac Chyna Sues Woman For Negligence After Rear-Ending Her In Auto Accident (Exclusive)

Reality Star Says She Couldn’t Work After Car Crash; Wants Money Damages

Blac Chyna said she’s been left hurt and unable to work after she was rear-ended in a collision two years ago – and now she wants money damages.

Earlier this month, Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, sued a woman named Brianna Paris Haga, alleging that Haga or her associate was negligent when they drove recklessly and struck Chyna and her friends in 2017.

Chyna said she and co-plaintiffs Tatiana Grigorash and Shane Straughter were stopped along Laurel Canyon Drive in Studio City, CA when Haga hit them from behind, causing “severe injuries,” pain and suffering and loss of earnings, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The mom of two wants Haga to pay her a money judgment, plus interest and her legal fees.

A Twitter account under Haga’s name listed her as an adult film star. She has not responded to the case, and BOSSIP’s efforts to reach her Tuesday were not successful.